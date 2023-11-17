Miss Universe 2023: Sắc vóc 10 người đẹp trình diễn trang phục dạ hội xuất sắc nhất

Bên cạnh những gương mặt quen thuộc, Top 10 thí sinh trình diễn trang phục dạ hội xuất sắc nhất đêm Bán kết Miss Universe 2023 theo đánh giá của Sash Factor xuất hiện những cái tên khá bất ngờ.
Miss Universe Guatemala 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Guatemala 2023 Michelle Cohn, cô là thí sinh thứ hai đã từng sinh con tham gia Miss Universe năm nay.
Miss Universe Venezuela 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Venezuela 2023 Diana Silva.
Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Pakistan 2023 Erica Robin.
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee.
Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Puerto Rico 2023 Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo.
Miss Universe Nicaragua 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Nicaragua 2023 Sheynnis Palacios.
Miss Universe Thailand 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Thái Lan 2023 Anntonia Porsild.
Miss Universe Colombia 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Colombia 2023 Camila Avella.
Miss Universe Australia 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Úc 2023 Moraya Wilson.
Miss Universe Cambodia 2023 - Hoa hậu Hoàn vũ Campuchia 2023 Sotima John.